L&T Net Profit Increases By 10% In Q4

Larsen & Toubro has reported a rise of 9.95 per cent in its net profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company’s PAT stood at INR 3,621 crore during the period under review compared with INR 3,292.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Company handout S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD of Larsen & Toubro

The company’s revenue for Q4 grew by 10 per cent at INR 52, 851 crore. The quarter’s order inflows rose by 46 per cent. “The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at INR 3,621 crore registered a growth of 10 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” the company said in a statement.

“The revenue growth reflects stronger project execution and continuing growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. The company is focusing on incubating digital offerings in data centers, technical education, B2B e-commerce and investing in new areas of green energy. The process of unlocking value from non-core portfolios will continue,” the statement added.

Robust order announcements and tendering activity continued at a brisk pace in the current year. The company bagged projects worth INR 1,92,997 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2022.