Want to Work A 4-Day Workweek? Here's What It Takes
It was once a crazy idea. Now it might be coming to a workplace near you.
Want to work a four-day workweek?
As workers are leaving their jobs, and companies are competing to attract and retain the best talent, a once-crazy-sounding idea is suddenly becoming more commonplace.
So what's it like? In the June issue of Entrepreneur, I explore this issue in detail — talking to three people whose companies offer four-day workweeks to learn what it's like, what challenges they've faced, and how possible it is for others to follow their lead.
Here on PIX11 (video above), I speak with host Marysol Castro about how realistic four-day workweeks are — and why fewer meetings can really change your life.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Zooey Deschanel Embraces the Word 'Quirky' and Thinks Businesses Should Too
-
A Simple (But Not Easy) Guide to Achieving Almost Any Dream
-
Making Time to Be 'Useless' Is a Vital Part of Creating Anything Valuable
-
A Billionaire Who Operates More Than 2,400 Franchises Knows These Types of Franchisees Make the Most Money
-
How Relentless Optimism Fuels Success for Hilary Schneider, CEO of Shutterfly
-
The Paradox of Celebrity Tequila
-
Social Media Was Draining Me, So I Gave It Up. My Business Has Never Been Stronger.