Want to Work A 4-Day Workweek? Here's What It Takes

It was once a crazy idea. Now it might be coming to a workplace near you.

By
Want to work a four-day workweek?

As workers are leaving their jobs, and companies are competing to attract and retain the best talent, a once-crazy-sounding idea is suddenly becoming more commonplace.

So what's it like? In the June issue of Entrepreneur, I explore this issue in detail — talking to three people whose companies offer four-day workweeks to learn what it's like, what challenges they've faced, and how possible it is for others to follow their lead.

Here on PIX11 (video above), I speak with host Marysol Castro about how realistic four-day workweeks are — and why fewer meetings can really change your life.

