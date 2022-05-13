Tech Mahindra's Profit Up By 39% In Q4

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech Mahindra on Friday reported an increase of 39 per cent in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The PAT stood at INR 1,506 crore during the period under review compared with INR 1,081 crore in the year-ago period.

Company handout

"Our improved growth performance reflects the power of human-centered experiences, a strong focus on innovation and our ability to create a strong customer and partner ecosystem. Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards sustainable digital transformation and investment in new-age technology stacks has resulted in one of the highest growth with large deal wins over the last seven years," said CP Gurnani, managing director & CEO Tech Mahindra.

The company reported a revenue growth of 24.5 per cent at INR 12,116 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-2022, up from the INR 9,730 crore the same quarter year ago. Ebitda of the company advanced 7.2 per cent to INR 20,88 crore.

“Our structural profitability continues to be robust, and we look forward to continuing our journey with commitment to resilient capital return and operational efficiency backed by a comprehensive digital portfolio,” said Milind Kulkarni, chief financial officer, Tech Mahindra.

Highlighting the growth, a company statement said, “Tech Mahindra won a multi-year strategic deal with one of the world’s largest home shopping organization in Europe to transform their IT infrastructure using Cloud and data analytics.”