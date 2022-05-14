Sonam Kapoor Invests In MechaFightClub

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has invested an undisclosed amount in MechaFightClub, a blockchain-based game, launched by Irreverent Labs.

Sonam Kapoor's twitter handle

“I’ve grown up playing video games and love everything about them. The art, the storytelling, the creativity that goes into developing a game that is exciting today and also stands the test of time is something that’s always intrigued me,” tweeted Sonam Kapoor.

“All this drew me to MFC, and what’s more groundbreaking is how MFC is bringing the video gaming industry into the next chapter of Web 3.0. I am elated to be a part of their family,” she added.

MechaFightClub is a metaverse gaming platform with every character in the game being individually unique, artificially intelligent non-player-character (NPC) living on blockchain as an NFT, the company said in a statement.

Irreverent Labs was founded by Rahul Sood, David Raskino, Thibault Reichelt in 2021. The platform develops artificially intelligent (AI) games with machine learning (ML), gameplay with blockchain technology.