Renee Cosmetics is an Indian makeup and cosmetic company with a diverse range of cruelty-free products. The brand believes in bringing innovation to makeup. Founded by Aashka Goradia with ex-beardo founders Priyank Shah and AshutoshValani, Renee Cosmetics was launched in 2018 in Ahmedabad. However, the brand started its operations from September 2020. “Technically, we are not even a two-year-old brand,” said Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder, Renne Cosmetics.

Talking about digitization, she said, “The market has been evolving constantly. Earlier, we needed to pick up certain digital media platforms, today one needs to be on their toes as several platforms have mushroomed and all of them need to be paid attention to.”



“India is a very large and growing market and therefore the biggest challenge we face is continuous innovation. When we say innovation, it does not just mean in terms of packaging or products, but includes delivering an overall experience to our consumers. We constantly strive to meet the aspiration of making professional make-up easy, convenient, and affordable, along with maintaining umpteen qualities.”

The brand has some big plans for FY 2022-23. “We want Renee to become India’s fastest growing brand in the shortest span of time by bringing forth unique products that strike a chord with our consumers, with premium quality adorned with a professional edge.” It aims to grow 10 times and is planning to extend its foothold in offline channels.

Best seller: All our innovative products like FAB 5 in 1 Lipsticks, FAB Face 3 in 1 Makeup Stick, Madness pH Stick are our top sellers.

• Total SKUs: 157

• Team size: HQ 30-35