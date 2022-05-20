Creating Customer's Wow Moment

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When asked about what made him think about building a digital-first brand Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science shares, “Initially, our company was bootstrapped, so we kept our operations very streamlined while trying to reach out to the maximum number of people. We thought of taking a different route to sell our products than the usual trend of setting up brick and mortar stores. Since our past experience showed that digital medium was the best way to reach out to the new generation of consumers – those who are willing to try out new products and services, we took the digital route.” Going digital also meant that they were able to reach out to customers in smaller cities and towns to sell their products without being physically present there.

To promote the products, they leveraged the digital platform – e-commerce portals – to reach out to the maximum number of consumers not just in India but in the US as well. They realized that e-commerce was the next big thing in retailing and took advantage of the popularity of this platform. Today, Wow Skin Science products are available on all popular e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, and Big Basket, besides having their own retail app to connect with existing consumers.

Taking the digital-first strategy, also allowed them to invest in technology to get consumer insight and predict their requirements and needs. With this, they were able to track trends and customers more effectively.

WOW Skin Science, started in 2013, was born out of the passion and vision to develop and deliver the best beauty and wellness products. Manish and his brother Karan Chowdhary worked on building this brand from scratch. “The genesis of the company was from our experience with our own start-ups that failed to take off due to changing market conditions. Eventually, we realized the potential that wellness and beauty had as an industry segment and put all our energies to create this brand,” states Chowdhary.

In the beginning, the idea was to be a wellness brand, but they saw a large opportunity in green chemistry and the emergence of indigenous beauty brands in the country. As they saw a great demand for nature-based beauty care products they transitioned into natural products. Wow was one of the first few brands in the country to promote the concept of beauty care products without harmful chemicals and preservatives.

Initially, the challenge was to grab consumers' attention and understand their needs in the digital space. It was tough, as offline space offers higher consumer connections. The brand started with one hero active Apple Cider Vinegar but now they have so many more including red onion, aloe vera, Ubtan, Himalayan rose, and vitamin C. “What we have done, and this has been our USP, is to launch a whole range of skin and hair care products around one hero active,” states Chowdhary.

Bestseller: Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Care Range, Onion Hair Care Range, Aloe Vera Gel, Vitamin C Skin Care Range

Total SKUs: 200+

Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Amazon.in