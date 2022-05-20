Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Invented way back in 1965, email is one of the oldest and most effective communications tools, yet it is underestimated. Despite it being used by over 1/6th of the global population for work, very little innovation has happened in the business email segment over the last two decades.

We’ve witnessed ample innovations in the mobile messenger and chat application space, but despite the growth and prominence of these new-age communication tools, e-mail will always remain an integral part of our digital lives. According to a report published by a research department, the number of global email users amounted to four billion in 2020 and is set to grow to 4.6 billion users in 2025. Currently, there are nearly 4.26 billion email users worldwide, and over 3.13 million emails are sent every second.

But have we thought of why email is the most used and widely accepted communication tool globally? Despite new enterprise collaboration tools disrupting the communication market, why is email usage still growing?

Here are some reasons why emails will never become extinct and how the next generation of email will allow organizations to communicate more seamlessly and effectively.

Email is universal: Email is more than four decades old and it plays a very effective role in the communication market. This role has reliably become larger as it remains the only communication tool with 100 per cent adoption across companies of all sizes. Unlike messengers that require the same platform for both parties to exchange messages, email can be used to deliver any message from any platform, regardless of origin or destination. There’s no need to ask any organization to opt for the same email platform to communicate.

Emails could be leveraged for project management: Apart from communication, enterprises and MSMEs could also leverage email as an unofficial document repository and project management tool, using it to delegate and track tasks, share documents, run campaigns, manage calendars, and more. It could have been possible only because email is accepted as a global communication tool and is used by each and every organization for official communication.

Customer-centric platform: Email is an important component for businesses and an essential tool for companies to communicate and connect with their customers. It also helps companies to drive their goals – streamlining workflows, automating tasks, and making conversations richer and more contextual. Thus businesses could use email platforms that are designed with new-age features to help bring businesses closer to their customers.

User-friendly features: Today there are many new features that businesses could avail themselves of through subscribing to professional email suits. Talking about new upgrades in email composers, to create a better partner experience when writing emails, there are some major improvements that have been made for message composer, including enhancements to the toolbar, new image and formatting capabilities, auto-complete suggestions, and more. With new features such as schedule send, and email templates paving an upgrade path for more users, it is forecasted to see an even higher increase in enterprise communication market growth in the coming months.

Communication is one of the most important prerequisites for a successful business. To have effective communication, proper messaging, and access to the right tools of communication is equally essential as this would help streamline and automate work, and improve vital relationships. Thus to create richer, and more valuable connections with respective partners, businesses should communicate well, and through the right communication medium, such as email.