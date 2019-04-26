Bhavin Turakhia

CEO and Founder, Flock & CEO and Co-founder, Zeta

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Reasons Why Emails Will Never Become Extinct

To create richer, and more valuable connections with respective partners, businesses should communicate well, and through the right communication medium, such as email

News and Trends

Top Tech Innovations Disrupting the Remote Working Model

The new working models have created flexibility among employees and the remote working culture has generated new job opportunities

Finance

Digital Payment Lifecycle: Understanding How Money Moves

Payment lifecycle is a process which involves various procedures to be completed. One technical fault or procedure skipped can make your transaction vulnerable

Growth Strategies

4 Ways To Prevent Virtual Communication Fatigue

The communication overload is resulting in employees feeling drained at the end of the day

Growth Strategies

How to Unlock Your Team's Creativity

These things will ensure that there is ample exchange of ideas at work

Leadership

5 Tips to Set Smart Goals for Your Team

A manager has to clearly craft goals to have a transparently defined point of success and this is how it can be done

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...