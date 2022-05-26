CHUPPS Raises $1.5 Million In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

﻿CHUPPS﻿, a direct-to-consumer sustainable footwear brand, closed an investment from Green Frontier Capital. This investment will bring its total raise to $1.5 million in pre-Series A round which also saw participation from other lead investors.

company handout

CHUPPS will be launching outdoor wear for both women and men with products made from unique sustainable materials while still offering high comfort and fashion. “CHUPPS, with its wide distribution network, in both online and offline channels and huge surge in export orders, is well positioned to take a market leader position. GFC’s core values of sustainability, is an ideal fit for us. The new funding from GFC will open-up many additional investment avenues in future, since many funds are looking to invest in sustainable ventures such as ours,” said Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of CHUPPS.

“CHUPPS is clearly building a made-in-India brand with a global potential which its consumers will not only feel good about using today – because of their styling, comfort or performance – but one which even future generations would relate to and appreciate,” said Sandiip Bhammer, managing partner of Green Frontier Capital.

CHUPPS is a direct-to-consumer sustainable footwear brand offering flip flops in cool and quirky reimagined avatars. “Bringing a fresh and upgraded style to what is staple to every Indian’s wardrobe, CHUPPS shines the spotlight on the flip flop. Our products are made from high-quality sustainable materials blending quality, fashion and sustainability, all at an affordable price,” said the startup in a statement.