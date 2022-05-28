Accessorizing Everyday

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being hardcore technophiles Pankaj Garg and Saurav Adlakha started DailyObjects in 2012. “We are probably the first ones to grab any newly launched gadgets and devices. A decade ago, only selective tech accessories were available in the Indian market. Either they were costly, had substandard quality, or were inaccessible. Therefore, we launched an online tech accessories brand to address the significant gap. We started with mobile cases but kept expanding the offerings as the business grew, admits Pankaj Garg, co-founder and CEO, DailyObjects.

Before seeding the concept of DailyObjects, both wanted to test the waters and founded Lootspot in 2010 to sell cameras and mobile phone accessories. In 2012, after Mumbai-based Seedfund invested in the company, they changed the brand name to DailyObjects as it directly implies products for every day. “We exist to add delight to a consumer’s life by offering products that simplify everyday tech-related issues. We led with a digital-first strategy to adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry. It not only helped the penetration of our business across national geographies but also fueled the growth of the business in the overseas market. We struggled initially as the ecosystem was still evolving. But we loved every bit of it,” shares Garg.

When asked about the changing times, Garg says, “Today, starting a business in the D2C segment may not be much of a challenge but, scaling up the business can be.” The brand has seen 300% growth in business in the last two years. DailyObjects is already a profitable business for the past four years. They have a strong presence on all the major marketplaces and can deliver to 29000+ pin-codes. “We have sold more than 20 million products so far. We have a repeat percentage of up to 45 percent, which is one of the highest in the business. We have built end-to-end capabilities from designs, production, sampling, and content creation,” mentions Garg.

With 60cr+ as its current revenue run rate, the brand is hopeful to touch Rs.100 cr revenue run rate in the next 12 months. Recently, they raised funding of $2 million from Roots Ventures.

The brand collaborates with over 500 craftspeople to meet the daily needs of over 2 million clients and users worldwide. “We do everything in-house for most of our products and thus have developed robust systems to support that. Investing in our manufacturing facility in Delhi NCR gives us the liberty to experiment and pick newer trends rapidly. It also helps us gain great control over the quality of products and efficient fulfillment to end consumers,” concludes Garg.

FACTSHEET

Bestseller: Apple Accessors

Total SKUs:

Category Number of SKUs Mobile Cases 54,000 Watch bands 348 Bags, backpacks, wallets, pouches 1649 Home Office 201 Accessories 2086