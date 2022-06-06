This Teen Influencer Wants To Inspire Through Her New Jewelry Line

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The millennial generation (also known as Gen Z) brings a new perspective to the fashion world by emphasizing authenticity and quality over quantity and trends. A recent study by Google found that 88 per cent of millennials feel positive about companies with social missions; this means that brands which align themselves with a positive cause are more likely to succeed with this audience.

Scarlett Bella Song

Many young women have taken their love of accessories and combined it with their passion for helping others. Scarlett Bella Song is one of these entrepreneurs. She experienced a sense of disconnection during the pandemic and wished to be closer to her friends. She soon realized that she wasn't the only one feeling this way, and she felt like sending a message of love and empowerment into the world. That's when she decided to launch a jewelry firm, the Annie X Scarlett Collection where "each piece is made to transmit harmony, joy, love, positivity and to inspire."

The fifteen-piece "Annie X Scarlett," created by Annie Chen and Scarlett Bella Song, is a new addition to the Annie & Sisters line of silver and crystal pieces. The necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and charms of this line feature superb craftsmanship and quality with new designs and themes that reflect contemporary teen identities and aspirations. The design of "Annie X Scarlett" is meant to bring a message of "happiness," "courage," "fearless," "strength," and "love" through pendants and earrings. Scarlett Bella Song decided to pursue her love for jewelry and people with this connection, and by doing so, she has quickly become a top influencer in the industry.

With the power of social media, brands can now reach and engage with Gen Z in a way that was never possible before. As a result, Gen Z makes purchasing decisions based on their values and beliefs. Gen Z has increased its awareness of the world around them, and they have become the perfect audience for brands that try to connect through authenticity and social responsibility. The Annie X Scarlett fits perfectly in this new vision, mixing up high-quality jewelry with positive messages. "Love" and "courage" are among the words used on necklaces, earrings, and bracelets to encourage positivity.

On the other hand, charms symbolize hope, joy, harmony, and connection. Chen credits Scarlett for giving the collection a vibe that reflects the natural progression of teens as they go through the difficulties of adolescence into mature adult styles and for capturing in these pieces the vitality of being young. Bar charms, faceted crystal charms, and dangling chains are just a few of the charms featured in this line.

However, Scarlett's mission to inspire doesn't stop at jewelry. Through her dancing skills, she was asked to join the Kids Rock For Kids (KRFK) Come Together Global Teen Rock Music Festival with the ultimate goal of raising funds for children in need in the US but particularly for those impacted by the war in Ukraine. As per the words of KRFK co-founder Lisa Schorr: "We've curated a line-up of the best teen talent on the planet, and they're going to be performing at some of the coolest venues across New York City. Our mission has always been local and global. All the money we raise this year will go to homeless children in New York City and children suffering in Ukraine."