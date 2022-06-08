You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Extramarks Education started off with a B2B model back in 2009, providing learning and teaching solutions to schools in the form of Smart Class products. Having identified the market demand coming in from the students at these schools, Extramarks, in 2018, forayed into the B2C segment with its flagship product, Extramarks-The Learning App, an app to assist students after school.

Company Handout

Over the years, the platform has garnered a learner base of over 10 million users through its B2C and B2B platforms. It has trained more than 10 lakh teachers in the effective use of digital tools, learning pedagogies, and necessary technical skills in the classroom. Moreover, it also offers a B2B2C business model for its learners and teachers. Some of the solutions in this B2B2C domain include an advanced Live class platform and an assessment center, which facilitates an interactive teaching environment and the delivery of multimedia content with report generation tools in a hybrid classroom environment.

Talking about its USP in the crowded edtech market, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks Education, tells us, "Unlike most other players in the industry who have provided solutions mostly for after-school educational needs, we have built our partnership with schools and institutions, the very pillars of knowledge and holistic education. Hence, it won't be farfetched to say that Extramarks is the only edtech company that provides complete learning and teaching solutions through a tightly coupled platform for a hybrid classroom setting, in and after school."

During the pandemic, the startup helped students study in a home education environment while ensuring flexibility and mobility of learning anywhere and anytime. It also went live with 'Go to school', an integrated program to build a virtual classroom teaching environment. It helped school teachers take live classes and assign homework worksheets and tests. It also enables teachers to use Extramarks content to teach students digitally.

The company strongly believes in a solid word-of-mouth strategy to market and sell products. "We have built strong relationships within the school community and positive sentiment in the student community, which has helped us grow without depending on inorganic marketing activities. This has also helped us control the financial metrics," adds Kulshrestha.