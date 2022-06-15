Starting a Video Marketing Strategy Is Easy with Filmora

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The digital world has tilted to . And no, we're not just talking about video conferencing in the remote working world. By one estimate, videos will make up 82% of all consumer internet traffic this year.

Everybody's watching more videos than ever, and, as an entrepreneur, you must be ready to keep up. If you're working on elevating your video strategy, but you're not exactly a technical expert, consider using video editing software like Wondershare Filmora before you run out to hire an expensive videographer.

Filmora has earned sterling ratings across the web, including 4.5 stars from Tech Radar and GetApp, 4.4 stars from G2, and an 8.7/10 on TrustRadius. This powerful, intuitive video editing software lets you easily make complex, beautiful videos by simplifying advanced features.

With preset templates, Filmora makes starting out an absolute breeze. Editing tools like auto beat sync, speed ramping, keyframing, and motion tracking allow you to reach a level of dynamism and professionalism in your videos without knowing the first thing about cinematography. Plus, effects like AI portrait help you detect humans in your video to add more entertainment. Meanwhile, Boris FX achieves cinematic looks, and NewBlue FX incorporates animated titles and motion graphics to give your videos an extra level of professionalism.

Filmora also has a host of helpful audio and color tools to elevate your video content. Audio synchronization effortlessly matches your audio with video, audio ducking automatically fades music to make dialogue stand out, and color match and correction help you work as a professional colorist without having any special skills.

Start building a video marketing strategy without learning how to become a video editor. Right now, a Perpetual License to Wondershare Filmora Video Editor for Mac or Windows for 36% off $109 at just $69.99 for a limited time.

