Extract The Knowledge Through Analytics Vidhya

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Analytics, the science of extracting insights from raw data and Vidhya, the clarity on a subject, together comprises Analytics Vidhya, a community-based knowledge portal for analytics and data science professionals. The platform is hyper-focused on upskilling people in next generation technologies and deliver outcome driven programs.

Company handout

"We engage with our learners from the day they decide to explore data technologies, provide structured training programs and help our community members finding meaningful career opportunities through Analytics Vidhya," said Kunal Jain, founder and CEO, Analytics Vidhya.

During the pandemic, the platform saw a huge increase in the community engagement that leads to the creation of new course offerings for the learners. The products were created in line with the new reality while staying focused on learning. Also, the offline events or community activities held by Analytics Vidhya, such as AI and ML Conference, moved online. Stating the sustainability of business, Jain said, "We have built the business with sustainability in mind. We have been profitable for 3 years in a row. Edtech is a profitable and sustainable business in the long run, but have to invest for the acceleration of the growth."

As the edtech industry matures, companies would need to take ownership of the outcomes coming from their programs. Gone are the days when you could create a video-based program and let your student go through it by themselves. Analytics Vidhya expects a strong business growth in the coming years from the outcome-driven programs. The Data Science Immersive Bootcamp is a product from the platform that guarantees a job for every student and have seen a 250 per cent increase in their salary. We have more than a million registered users on the platform.

FACTSHEET