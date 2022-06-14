Government Issues Advisory For Advertisements On Online Gambling And Betting Platforms

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The information and broadcasting ministry has issued an advisory to the print, electronic and digital media to refrain from advertising online betting platforms. The advisory comes in line as betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country and pose financial and socioeconomic risk for consumers.

Pexels

"Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socioeconomic risk for consumers, especially youth and children. These advertisements on online betting have the effect of promoting this largely prohibited activity," the ministry said in a statement.

"The advertisements of online betting are misleading and do not appear to be in the strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, advertising code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act 1995 and advertisements norms under the norms of journalistic conduct laid down by the press council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978," ministry further added.

As per reports, the ministry of information and broadcasting, in December 2020, issued an advisory to private satellite television channels to adhere to the advertising standards council of India guidelines on advertisements of online gaming. The advisory specifically mentioned the dos and donts for print and audio-visual advertisements of online gaming.

The report says the advisory also advised parents and teachers on children's safe online gaming. Not allowing in-game purchases without parental consent, avoiding credit or debit cards registration on gaming apps, using screen name that hides the real name and Internet installation at home that gives children the access to features like logging, monitoring and controlling are listed in the dos and donts.

According to market analysis, the global online gaming market is projected to grow from $229.16 billion in 2021 to $545.98 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.20 per cent. Out of this, the global online gambling market size was valued at $57.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7 per cent. Despite several restrictions, the online gambling platforms in India is estimated to exceed $1 billion in 2021, as per research.