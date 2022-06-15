Internet Explorer Which Knew All Our Firsts Is Retiring Today

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Remember your good old school days? You would come home running, throw your bag away and sit in front of your newly bought desktop.

Growing up in the 90s with the oversized desktops and dial-up Internet connection, Internet Explorer, Microsoft's search engine, bore testimony to our inquisitive brains. With helping us explore topics that gave adrenaline rush to aiding us with solutions, it was the go-to platform.

Over the years, it has been punched numerous times for being extremely slow. However, being the only alternative accessible, it is associated with many of our first Internet memories. From finding love through dating platform Orkut to chatting through the night, Explorer knew it all!

Microsoft launched Internet Explorer in 1995 and today, it is officially bidding it adieu. The 27-year-old search engine, the firm's oldest browser, will be completely phased out from today.

Over the last year, the company moved away from Internet Explorer ("IE") support, with an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services.

"Today, we are at the next stage of that journey: we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," said Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, in a blog.

Lyndersay quoted Microsoft Edge as a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer. "It is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode ("IE mode") built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge."

The company stated that change was necessary, but it didn't want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind.

If you are wondering how to access Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022, here is the answer, "You probably already have it on your device. Search for "Microsoft Edge" using the Windows 10 search box or look for the icon. We've also aimed to make the upgrade to Microsoft Edge simple. Once you've opted in to moving to Microsoft Edge, it's easy to bring over your passwords, favorites and other browsing data from Internet Explorer in a few clicks."