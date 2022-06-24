How Lighting Technology Has Revolutionized Cannabis Growing Operations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

All organic matter needs light to grow and flourish. The source of that light might be the sun, or it might be artificial, but without an abundant and steady supply of light, life withers and never reaches its full potential. Nowhere does this ring truer than in horticulture and farming, specifically the cultivation of a crop that has rocketed in popularity and demand in recent years — cannabis. Sourcing efficient, productive, and affordable LED grow lights for their cannabis plants has been a bone of contention for both commercial and home growers for many a moon. However, courtesy of new lighting technology introduced to the market by innovative tech company Fohse, indoor cannabis growing is a lot easier.

Company handout

The old, inefficient lighting systems used to cultivate cannabis have long proved problematic. For some time, individuals, regulatory agencies, and state governments have been looking into modern LEDs as the solution to their growing needs. Companies strove in vain to produce LED grow lights that were both efficient and productive until Fohse appeared on the scene and heralded a lighting revolution. Fohse introduced technology to the marketplace that has enabled cultivators, big and small, to replace their old energy and profit sapping light set-ups with state-of-the-art LEDs that utilize less energy and produce higher yields.

Co-founder and CEO of Fohse, Brett Stevens, explained, "The cannabis industry is spreading like wildfire, and any good cannabis product rises and falls on one key aspect — cultivation! Quality cultivation relies on quality lighting, and that's our mission statement. LED is the light that will lead us towards a greener and more energy-efficient future. So it makes perfect sense that Fohse wants to revolutionize one of the fastest growing industries worldwide with a lighting source that is practical, sustainable, efficient, affordable, and, above all, works. Good lighting is the key component to any productive farm. Without it, the farm cannot succeed. It is the integral aspect that no grower can afford to ignore."

As more and more states legalize cannabis and commercial and individual growers get in on the act, Fohse believes their technology will spur the industry they love and have invested so much time into towards a brighter and better future, one LED grow light at a time.