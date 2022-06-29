T-Hub: World's Largest Innovation Campus Opens In Hyderabad

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

T-Hub, the world's largest innovation campus, aimed at accelerating startup innovations was unveiled in Hyderabad. The innovation campus will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India's innovation ecosystem globally.

T-Hub will further empower the thriving startup ecosystem and support the entrepreneurs in their growth journey by providing them with access to 6Ms - mentors, market, motivation, manpower, money, methodologies and 2Ps - partnership and policy advisory.

"T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs," said K. Chandrashekar Rao, chief minister of Telangana.

"T-Hub has been created with the philosophy that innovation can thrive only with collaboration. The innovation campus will bring together all the startup ecosystem stakeholders to create sustainable businesses with a special focus on verticals like EV/ mobility, healthtech, enterprise tech, gaming and artificial intelligence. It will continue to establish Telangana as a centre for technology and innovation at a global level, encouraging new technologies, guiding entrepreneurs, and creating investment opportunities. We aim to support over 2,000 startups and provide the required lift to these entrepreneurs by offering them access to the 6Ms and 2Ps through global partnerships," KT Rama Rao, minister of IT, Industries, MA&UD, government of Telangana.

T-Hub aims to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various program interventions in the next five years. T-Hub's large-scale incubation and acceleration activities will include both early revenue and early-scale companies.