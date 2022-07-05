Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We've all got specific preferences for our workspaces. Maybe you like to be close to the kitchen, you like a little clutter on your desk — whatever it is, now that you're likely working from home more often, you can make your workspace exactly what you want it to be. But don't neglect the importance of good lighting.

TAOTronics

Lighting has a surprising impact on productivity and can even improve your mood throughout the day. If you need a little more light in your space, check out this Metal Mother Daughter LED Floor Lamp with Reading Light.

Perfect for reading nooks or corners with a desk, this lamp offers two unique lights to give you complete control over your lighting. The mother lamp is a 32W light that can shine towards the ceiling to diffuse better, softer light for working. The 9W daughter lamp provides a more focused light for reading or crafting. Put together, they'll emit up to 36W of light at the same time, providing super bright lighting for those times you really need a jolt of energy. You can customize the lighting with four brightness levels and four color temperatures and, of course, you can always turn one light on and keep one off. Both heads are also adjustable 180º for ultimate flexibility. (Plus, you can use either touch controls or an included remote control.)

The durable lamp has a 4.4lb base, keeping it sturdily in place even if kids or pets are running around. You can charge the remote control directly in the lamp pole to always keep it nearby, and the lights are rated for up to 50,000 hours.

Invest in better lighting for your office space. Right now, this Metal Mother Daughter LED Floor Lamp with Reading Light is on sale for 43% off $52 at just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.