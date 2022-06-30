Social Media Day: The Evolution Of Virtual Platforms

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Social Media Day is celebrated every year on June 30. Started in 2010 by Mashable, the objective was to pay attention to the impact of social media and the role it plays in world-wide communication.

Photo by Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash

Unknown to most, the world's first social media platform was launched by Andrew Weinreich in 1997 and was called Six degrees. Users could list their friends and family members along with using features such as bulletin boards, profiles and school affiliations. After onboarding millions of users, it finally shut down in 2001. Next came Friendster in 2002, along with LinkedIn in 2003, which was the first professional platform. 2004 saw the launcg of Orkut, MySpace and Facebook. In the current scenario, YouTube (2005), Twitter (2006), WhatsApp (2009) and Instagram (2010) are the most popular platforms the world over.

The reason Social Media Day is celebrated every year on this date is to highlight the importance of social media platforms and how they help us in communication with people. It is one modern day innovation that has truly changed our lives forever. And this is not only for making social connections, but also professionally, with advertising and promotion becoming accessible to everyone.

New job markets have emerged too, with social media influencers, social media marketing, Youtubers, Video bloggers and others finding not only employment but widespread fame because of it.

Ofcourse, there are also the negatives which we need to be aware of, such as fake news, trolls and being addicted to social media apps that affect our mental and physical health.