Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Initiatives To Boost Startups

Narendra Modi, on Monday, inaugurated the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar and launched a wide range of digital initiatives to boost startups. The theme of the digital India week was 'Catalyzing New India's Techade', to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The prime minister launched 'Digital India Bhashini', 'Digital India GENESIS' and Indiastack.global and MyScheme. These initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of technology that gives a boost to startups to streamline their service delivery experiences. He also announced the first cohort of 30 institutions to be supported under the chips to startup (C2S) programme. Bhupendrabhai Patel (chief minister, Gujarat), Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state ministers, people representatives and other stakeholders of the various sector also participated in the event.

While addressing the event, PM said in a statement, "Today's program gives a glimpse of continuously modernizing India in the 21st century. Through Digital India, the country has exemplified how revolutionary the correct use of technology is for the growth of humanity. I am glad that this campaign, which started eight years ago, has been expanding itself with the changing time. With the passage of time, the country which does not adopt modern technology, time moves ahead leaving it behind. India was a victim of this during the third industrial revolution. But today, we can proudly say that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0.

He also added that, "The power of digital India has created in the country in the last eight years has helped India a lot in combating the global pandemic. India is now working on the target of taking electronics manufacturing to more than $300 billion in the next three to four years. India also wants to become a chip maker from a chip taker and investment is rapidly increasing in India to increase production of semiconductors."

As per reports, Digital India Bhashini scheme will enable easy access to the Internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access. The scheme will also focus on building AI-based language technology solutions for Indian languages along with the creation of multilingual datasets. Digital India GENESIS is the short for Gen-next support for innovative startups that intends to create a national deep-tech startup platform, in a bid to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in tier II and tier III cities of India. Indiastack.global is a global repository of key projects implemented under India stack like Aadhar, UPI, Digilocker, Cowin vaccination platform, government e-marketplace, DIKSHA platform and Ayushman Bharat digital health mission.