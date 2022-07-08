Campus Fund Raises INR 75 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Campus Fund has raised INR 75 crore to deepen its commitment of investing in student-led startups. According to company statement, Campus Fund has been funding Indian students for the last two years. It includes Digantara, HealthySure, Expand My Business, among others, who have gone on to raise follow on funding from reputed VCs.

Pexels

"We worked with more than 60 students across the country to scout and evaluate more than 1600 student led-startups in the last two years. We now have a portfolio of 10 diverse student-led startups with strong fundamentals and a potential to shape the future and contribute towards India's ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy," said Richa Bajpai, founder, Campus Fund.

The long-term ambition of Campus Fund is to partner with student founders across the country. By searching for entrepreneurs at universities, Campus Fund identifies a more diverse range of founders than traditionally accessed by venture funding. In keeping with this philosophy, Campus Fund has a portfolio that has 40 per cent non-tech founders, 30 per cent female co-founders and 30 per cent hardware first tech-enabled student-led startups, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Campus Fund is contributing well to unearth the most exciting startup talent in Indian universities. Student entrepreneurs are shaping a better future for everyone in India and Bharat and we at IIFL Wealth and Asset Management will continue to do our part to help build this ecosystem," said Karan Bhagat, founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management.