Personal Hygiene Startup Clensta Raises INR 3 Crore In Debt

Gurgaon-based personal and home care products startup Clensta announced the raise of INR 3 crore in debt from impact investors Caspian. Clensta last raised INR 20 crore funding from Hem Angels, part of Hem Securities Ltd, Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures in Series A funding round last year in December.

Clensta plans to use these funds to scale their D2C business and work towards creating innovative and sustainable products. The IIT Delhi backed start-up was founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta. Clensta has since divided their product range into multiple categories like home care (Homsta), skin care (Skinsta), hair care (Hairsta), wellness (Wellsta) and others.

Puneet Gupta, Founder, Clensta, shares that the company aims to reach 5 crore households with their solutions in 5 years and reach a revenue of INR 1000 crores. "We are extremely happy to have Caspian on board as our partners in this journey, given their legacy in backing impactful entities. We are confident that we will be able to use these funds to expand our D2C business while continuing our work towards creating social and environmental impact in a responsible, transparent and sustainable manner," he expresses.

Commenting on the partnership, Avishek Gupta MD, Caspian Debt, said, "We are pleased to on-board Clensta given how it is at the forefront of creating and championing innovative sustainable products for hygiene and sanitisation of consumers and households. We, at Caspian Debt, are committed to partner with companies who are addressing pressing challenges for building a better world".