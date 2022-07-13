For some people, having a late-night hunger craving only to find out the drive-thru is no longer serving food can feel like the end of the world.

For one woman at a drive-thru, the only option to combat this seemed to be climbing back there to take matters into her own hands.

In a viral TikTok taken by a McDonald's employee, a woman in a pink dress can be seen looking visibly agitated standing at the drive-thru speaking to the handful of employees behind the window.

"Lady climbs thru McDonald's window because we're not taking any more orders cause we have no gloves," TikTok user @greergreer captioned the video.

The woman then climbs behind the window into the kitchen and begins clapping as the employees go wild as she tells them she's ready to begin her "training."

"It's my first day of training and I came unethically dressed," the woman says, donning a pink dress and pair of heels.

She continues to dance and clap around in the video that has since been viewed over 682,000 times and garnered a slew of comments from users.

"The audacity and entitlement though," one user commented.

"I don't know what kind of Karen this is… but this is my favorite kind of Karen," another joked.

Though the workers in this particular TikTok laughed along with her, many others in the fast-food industry have had not-so-pleasant interactions.

A 2021 survey by Black Box Intelligence on the restaurant industry found that 62% of workers reported receiving emotional abuse and disrespect from customers and 15% of those surveyed said that they left the industry in the last year.

Amid the pandemic, millions of restaurant workers were laid off or furloughed and the industry is still struggling to regain steady employment levels.

Data from the National Restaurant Association shows that during the six-month period between October 2021 and March 2022, unfilled job openings in the industry exceeded new hires by an average of 500,000 each month.

McDonald's itself seems to be faring decently well, noting that the company's number of employees in 2021 actually increased despite the industry trend.

The company was up around 7.3% year over year as of late Wednesday afternoon.