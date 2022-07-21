Tech Giants To Meet Parliamentary Panel Over Competition Issues

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Top executives of eight domestic tech firms, reportedly, will appear before a key parliamentary panel to discuss the market behavior of technology platforms amid rising anti-competitive concerns. As per reports, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal will attend the panel meeting. Jayant Sinha, BJP leader and former Union minister chaired the parliamentary standing committee on finance has been analyzing various aspects of competition in the marketplace, mostly within the technology platforms.

"The panel has decided to ask representatives of various technology platforms, e-commerce players and gaming entities to appear before it soon, and they will be mainly asked about their market behavior. Representatives of food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato, e-commerce player Flipkart, cab aggregator Ola, hotel aggregator Oyo, digital finance firm Paytm, MakeMy Trip and all gaming association are those who have been called by the panel," said Sinha to PTI.

As per a notice in the Lok Sabha website, "The committee will be hearing views of representatives of associations or industry stakeholders on the subject anti-competitive practices by big tech companies on July 21."

According to previous reports, the committee had already chaired representatives of Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and other big tech companies to analyze their competitive concerns. The panel had also held talks with other stakeholders that includes competition commission of India, ministry of corporate affairs and ministry of electronics and information technology over the issue. The series of discussions also included the one with representatives of hospitality and restaurant associations and confederation of all India (CAIT) on the same issue.