Omnivio Raises $400,000 In Angel Round

Omnivio, a Noida-based e-commerce and omni-logistics platform for enterprises, raised $400,000 in an angel round.

Supermorpheus, Dexter Angels and 91 Ventures invested in the round. The funding also witnessed participation from an array of founders and angel investors from India and Middle East.

Omnivio plans to use the investment to build a best-in-class control tower product and enhance its technology infrastructure which would lead to a smoother and faster onboarding experience for the clients. A part of the raised funds will also be used towards partnerships and building an experienced team.

"We are thrilled to have Supermorpheus, Dexter Angels and 91 Ventures as strategic investors in Omnivio. This investment will enable us to boost our control tower effectiveness and build deeper product features to solve our client's most pressing challenges with respect to supply chain visibility and logistics control. With the right mentorship and advice of seasoned angels, we intend to scale up quickly and grow our client base by five times by the end of this financial year," said Sidhartha Kumar Bhimania, co-founder, Omnivio.

"We believe that apart from larger marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, there will be various mid-size marketplaces as well and D2C businesses will continue to build and scale in India. Using Omnivio's technology, they can continue to focus on brand building and customer acquisition, letting Omnivio do the heavy lifting. We like the team's energy and experience to build and scale such a business," said Sameer Guglani, co-founder, Supermorpheus.

Incepted in August 2021 by Sidhartha Bhimania and Anuj Jain, Omnivio is a logistics marketplace that connects retail enterprises and logistics providers.