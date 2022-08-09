SquadStack Raises INR140 crore in Series B

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SquadStack, SaaS-enabled talent marketplace for sales, has raised INR140 crore in Series B round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, along with existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Blume Ventures.

Company

The startup combines data science, artificial intelligence and a decentralized network of sales experts to help consumer businesses scale with better conversions.

It will use this fresh infusion of funds to hire top talent to strengthen its team for expansion. It also plans to increase its sales experts base and further expand into new verticals.

"We're working towards revolutionizing the INR 80,000 crore Indian telesales industry that lacks innovation. Our combined solution of technology and human expertise solves a negative ROI problem for businesses and financially uplifts sales talent across the country. We're looking to significantly expand our team. We believe that in the long run, great products & profit are the byproduct of a great team and work culture. We're excited to partner with the BII team who have deep experience in scaling large platform businesses globally," said Apurv Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, SquadStack.

"We have a strong bullish thesis on 'future of work' and SquadStack fits strongly in that as its technology provides ownership and flexibility to the large, diverse and distributed sales talent in the country. We instantly formed a connection with the founding team as we have strong convictions in their data and product driven approach to this complex problem. We are excited to partner them in this journey to transform the sales outsourcing landscape," said Rohit Sood, partner, Bertelsmann India Investments.

SquadStack's vision is to provide access to skilled work for anyone, anywhere. It wants to empower lakhs of telesales experts (globally) with a deep focus on quality, augmented with technology and data.