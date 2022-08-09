Reliance To Repeat The Feat It Achieved In Wireless Broadband, Says Mukesh Ambani

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, is all set to disrupt green energy segment to emerge as the major growth engine, that could potentially help India to have the world's most affordable green energy, just like telecom segment.

"Just as India have the world's most affordable wireless broadband today, we will have the world's most affordable green energy within this decade. RIL has entered into a series of partnerships, including equity investments, with local and international companies with technological and execution capabilities, strong track record of innovation and a growing number of patents and IPRs across the green energy value chain," said Ambani in his message to the shareholders in the company's annual report for 2021 to 2022.

He also added that, "Over the next 12 months, our investments across the green energy value chain will gradually start going live, scaling up over the next couple of years. FY21-22 marked the beginning of Reliance's green transformation. We know that affordability is the most critical factor in the adoption of any new technology and the scale of societal benefit it can create. Reliance has embarked on this journey with a vision to repeat the feat it achieved in wireless broadband."

As per reports, RIL aims to achieve uniquely integrated position in green energy value chain globally. To set up world-scale production capacity for solar panels, energy storage systems, fuel cells spread over 5000 acres in Jamnagar, the work has started on the four giga-factories at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga complex.

"Reliance will also invest in creating an ecosystem of thousands of small and medium scale project consultants and installers pan-India to set up green energy generation projects in every nook and corner of the country. Similarly, Reliance will undertake large GigaWatt scale turnkey green energy projects for Power GenCos or large investors on its own. With these collaborations and the Giga-factories, Reliance is set to achieve a uniquely integrated position in the green energy value chain globally," Ambani said.