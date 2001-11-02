My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Financial News-Back Yard Burgers, Denny's, Friendly Ice Cream, Hilton, Pizza Inn, RadioShack, Regis

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Memphis, Tennessee-Total revenues at Back Yard Burgers Inc. for the 13-week period ended September 29 were $7.9 million, a third-quarter record for the company. Same-store sales for the period increased 0.4 percent for franchised restaurants, compared with the same period in 2000. -Business Wire

Spartanburg, South Carolina-Same-store sales at Denny's restaurants increased by 0.4 percent for the month of September, compared with September 2000. This includes sales at 1,124 franchised and 638 company-owned units. -Business Wire

Wilbraham, Massachusetts-Friendly Ice Cream reported net income for third quarter 2001 of $2.3 million versus $3.2 million for third quarter 2000. Comparable restaurant revenues increased 1.5 percent for the quarter. -Business Wire

Beverly Hills, California-Third-quarter profits fell 66 percent at Hilton Hotels Corp. The hotel operator reported net income of $21 million for the quarter, compared with $62 million a year earlier. -Reuters

Dallas-Pizza Inn Inc. reported net income of $590,000 for the quarter ended September 23. Same-store sales were up by 0.5 percent. -Pizza Inn Inc.

Fort Worth, Texas-Third-quarter net income at RadioShack fell 43 percent, to $43.8 million from $77.1 million a year earlier. Sales fell by 5 percent to $1.08 billion from $1.14 billion in 2000. -Reuters

Minneapolis-Hair salon operator Regis Corp. said that first-quarter net income rose 21 percent, in line with Wall Street expectations. The company, which owns 4,546 and franchises 2,738 salons worldwide, said net income was $15.4 million, compared with $12.7 million in the first quarter last year. -Reuters

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.