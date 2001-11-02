Financial News-Back Yard Burgers, Denny's, Friendly Ice Cream, Hilton, Pizza Inn, RadioShack, Regis

November 2, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Memphis, Tennessee-Total revenues at Back Yard Burgers Inc. for the 13-week period ended September 29 were $7.9 million, a third-quarter record for the company. Same-store sales for the period increased 0.4 percent for franchised restaurants, compared with the same period in 2000. -Business Wire

Spartanburg, South Carolina-Same-store sales at Denny's restaurants increased by 0.4 percent for the month of September, compared with September 2000. This includes sales at 1,124 franchised and 638 company-owned units. -Business Wire

Wilbraham, Massachusetts-Friendly Ice Cream reported net income for third quarter 2001 of $2.3 million versus $3.2 million for third quarter 2000. Comparable restaurant revenues increased 1.5 percent for the quarter. -Business Wire

Beverly Hills, California-Third-quarter profits fell 66 percent at Hilton Hotels Corp. The hotel operator reported net income of $21 million for the quarter, compared with $62 million a year earlier. -Reuters

Dallas-Pizza Inn Inc. reported net income of $590,000 for the quarter ended September 23. Same-store sales were up by 0.5 percent. -Pizza Inn Inc.

Fort Worth, Texas-Third-quarter net income at RadioShack fell 43 percent, to $43.8 million from $77.1 million a year earlier. Sales fell by 5 percent to $1.08 billion from $1.14 billion in 2000. -Reuters

Minneapolis-Hair salon operator Regis Corp. said that first-quarter net income rose 21 percent, in line with Wall Street expectations. The company, which owns 4,546 and franchises 2,738 salons worldwide, said net income was $15.4 million, compared with $12.7 million in the first quarter last year. -Reuters