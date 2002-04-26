Tastee-Freez Changes Marketing Strategy, Puts Emphasis on Food

<b></b>

April 26, 2002

Utica, Michigan--Tastee-Freez changed its marketing strategy and plans to promote itself as a fast-food chain, putting more focus on sandwiches and other food products than it has in the past, even as the chain strengthens its ice cream menu. The 250-unit chain plans to introduce nine new products this year--the most in a single year--after launching relatively few in the last five or six years. Menu additions include waffle-cone sundaes, three new Freezees, the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Melt-Down Fries, french fries covered with bacon, cheddar cheese and hot pepper sauce.

Tastee-Freez will support the product launches as well as its line of sandwiches and other food items with point-of-purchase material, outdoor ads and freestanding inserts. -Nation's Restaurant News