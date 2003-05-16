#41: Careba Power Engineers LLC
Company: Careba Power
Engineers LLC, a Needham, Massachusetts, power engineering
firm
Founders: Larry Sullivan, Nizom Ghantous & John Davenport, 54, 56 & 42
Began: June 2001
2001 Sales: $2.1 million
Why did you start this
business?
Larry Sullivan: I no longer wanted to work where we were and thought the market was ripe for a power engineering venture.
Do you have
any interesting start-up anecdotes?
John Davenport: Who else would start a business and, in the first six months of operation, have September 11 and the Enron fiasco? Sullivan: We would, we would.
When did you feel you made
it?
Sullivan: When we landed a major power engineering assignment last November with an EPC contractor in the Midwest.
What business philosophy do you live
by?
Sullivan: Perform with an intense sense of urgency--immediately convey bad news as well as good (to clients and our employees). Do and be the very best that we can to our clients and employees and their needs.