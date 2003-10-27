How to Make a Franchise Partnership Work

Partnerships are always a challenge, but creating a franchise ownership partnership has its own unique issues.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: What possibilities exist for a small group of people (two to four) co-owning a franchise as partners? Is this an effective method for owning a franchise business? Is it wise? What should we know and be aware of to help avoid problems if we do this?

A: There are always potential challenges associated with this type of business ownership structure ... and a few special issues when you're operating in the franchising industry. Let's start with a brief look at the general potential for problems and then talk about factors that may be unique to a franchise environment.

The problem with any business partnership really comes down to what happens when a decision needs to be made and the partners don't agree on what the decision should be. You absolutely must decide how to handle this situation before the problem arises, or you're in for a world of pain when you get to that point.

They say more marriages break up over money disputes than all other causes. The problem with partnerships is that they are basically all about money, so the chance that a financial disagreement might occur is much greater than in a marriage. In spite of this reality, most people enter into a business partnership with far less thought and preparation than they would a marriage.

This is a big mistake. The old saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure is truer in terms of preparing for a partnership arrangement than just about any other endeavor you can imagine.

For this reason, most franchise companies put additional restrictions on a partnership entity to make sure they can avoid having to deal with the worst of the potential problems associated with this structure. Two common elements of these restrictions in franchising are: