My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Checklists

Sales Rep Evaluation Checklist

Use this checklist when evaulating different sales representatives with whom you might contract to sell your goods.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To distribute a product, you first have to make sales. Many entrepreneurial companies are unable to field a large sales force, so they enhance their efforts by using independent sales representatives who will sell their products, along with those of other businesses, for a contracted commission. If you consider contracting with an independent sales rep, this checklist will help you evaluate each rep you are considering.

Does the rep carry conflicting or competing lines?
What the rep's commission structure?
Where is the showroom, if any? How about the warehouse?
What is the geographical area covered?
Who is the rep's key account?
What is the number of salespeople?
How many years has the rep been in business?
What type of promotional support is offered?
How willing is the rep to submit sales-call reports?
How frequent are the rep's trade-show appearances?
What is the rep's specialty?
Has the rep listed all markets covered?
Can the rep personally interview field sales reps?
Does the rep really know the customer?
Can the rep provide a termination agreement?
When are commissions paid?
When are overdue accounts collected?
What deductions does the rep make for credit losses?
What rights does the rep have as far as credit rejection is concerned?
What catalogs or other materials are required?
Can you appear at sales meetings, to see how things go?
Will reps buy samples at deep discounts?
Does the rep warehouse any inventory?
Can the rep supply a current list of references?

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Whole Foods

'Seeing Someone Cry at Work Is Becoming Normal': Employees Say Whole Foods Is Using 'Scorecards' to Punish Them

Ready For Anything

How Flight School was Perfect Training for Entrepreneurship

Checklists

21-Point Invention Evaluation Checklist