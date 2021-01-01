Aaron C. Smith

Aaron C. Smith

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance

Aaron Smith is the CEO of the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA), which represents more than 50,000 builders and sustainability stakeholders. He is also co-founder of GreenSmith Builders and has 25 years of experience in home construction, sustainability and non-profit leadership.

https://www.eeba.org/

Follow Aaron C. Smith on Social

Latest

Environment

3 Steps for Building Carbon Neutral Houses

To kick off a carbon neutral home revolution, a new generation of green builders must start by assessing our footprint, normalizing carbon offsets, and enacting realistic government regulations.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like