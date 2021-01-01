Aaron C. Smith
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance
Aaron Smith is the CEO of the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA), which represents more than 50,000 builders and sustainability stakeholders. He is also co-founder of GreenSmith Builders and has 25 years of experience in home construction, sustainability and non-profit leadership.
Follow Aaron C. Smith on Social
Latest
3 Steps for Building Carbon Neutral Houses
To kick off a carbon neutral home revolution, a new generation of green builders must start by assessing our footprint, normalizing carbon offsets, and enacting realistic government regulations.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Sathish Muthukrishnan
Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer of Ally Financial
-
Deepak Kanakaraju
CEO of LearnToday.com
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company
-
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Kevin Leyes
Chairman of Leyes Empire, CEO of Leyes Media and VVS
-
Amanda Breen
Editorial Assistant
-
Roberto Liccardo
CEO of Best Stocks