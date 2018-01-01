Aaron Hurst

Aaron Hurst is an award-winning entrepreneur and globally recognized leader in fields of purpose at work and social innovation. He is the CEO of Imperative and founder of the Taproot Foundation which he led for a dozen years. Aaron is a popular author and a regular speaker at universities, conferences and companies. 

Staffers Might Love Their Jobs... And Never Tell You
Social entrepreneurs must understand what really drives their employees – and not exploit them.
What Avon and Tough Mudder Can Teach You About the New Economy
Three traits that social entrepreneurs and purpose-driven organizations need to thrive.
Don't Love Your Job? Fix the Job You're In.
What brings meaning to a job is not the job itself, but what we bring to it.
