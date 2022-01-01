Signing out of account, Standby...
Aaron Maguregui
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Senior Counsel
Aaron Maguregui, a healthcare lawyer at Foley & Lardner, is a member of the firm’s privacy, security and information-management practice and its national telemedicine and digital-health-industry team.
Follow Aaron Maguregui on Social
Latest
The Costs and Rewards of Patient Data in the New Era of Telemedicine
The push toward direct-to-consumer health care and telemedicine will be a landmark event for patient care -- and the bottom lines for startups that can execute.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Dan Bova
Editorial Director
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
Cheryl Snapp Conner
CEO of SnappConner PR
-
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
-
-