My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Abir Moussa

Abir Moussa

Managing Director, One Business Centre

About Abir Moussa

Abir Moussa is the Managing Director of One Business Centre. Responsible for driving the growth of the business in new key markets, Abir has over 15 years of experience in the serviced office and business services field. She is a proven team leader and has facilitated rapid business growth in every role she has held. Prior to joining OBC, Abir held several director-level roles throughout the UAE, including at Servcorp where she was recognized as the top sales person globally. Abir is highly qualified, holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, and an MBA, both from the Lebanese American University

Areas of Expertise

Brand Development
Sales Strategies

More From Abir Moussa

Embracing Co-Working: Say Goodbye To Renting An Office In The UAE
Coworking

Embracing Co-Working: Say Goodbye To Renting An Office In The UAE

With the rise of shared office spaces, here's how your business can benefit in a way you may have never imagined.
6 min read