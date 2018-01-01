Adam Fine

Founder and CEO of TRUST
Adam Fine is the founder/CEO of TRUST, a marketing and PR company specializing in partnerships with ad agencies, tech companies, content studios and other small- to mid-sized brands.

The Courtship Conundrum: 3 Ways to Filter Out Bad Partners
Business

The Courtship Conundrum: 3 Ways to Filter Out Bad Partners

Ever heard of a 'tire kicker' outside the realm of buying a car?
4 min read
Courtship 101: 4 Ways to Facilitate Strong Relationships
Business

Courtship 101: 4 Ways to Facilitate Strong Relationships

Dating and prospecting are different, but not all that different.
4 min read
Reporters Don't Take Orders and Other PR Truths
Public Relations

Reporters Don't Take Orders and Other PR Truths

Getting media attention is a challenge. Dictating the result if you succeed is impossible.
6 min read
8 Ways to Become Everyone's Favorite Boss
Leadership

8 Ways to Become Everyone's Favorite Boss

Good leadership takes more than confidence and hard work. Follow these steps to learn how to master the nuanced balancing act only the most well-liked bosses know.
6 min read
7 Ways to Determine Who on Your Team Could Speak for the Company
Public Relations

7 Ways to Determine Who on Your Team Could Speak for the Company

The ideal spokesperson is the person on your staff who is always talking positively about the company already.
4 min read
