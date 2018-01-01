Adina Grigore

Adina Grigore

Guest Writer
founder of S.W. Basics

Adina Grigore is the founder of S.W. Basics, a Brooklyn-based natural products company that makes an all-natural and sustainable skincare line. The idea for S.W. Basics came to her after she finished her education in holistic nutrition in 2007 and founded a grassroots health information company at the age of 23. Today, she’s never been so happy to have been blessed with sensitive skin -- and a zeal for entrepreneurship.

More From Adina Grigore

The Problem With Founder Paranoia
The Grind

The Problem With Founder Paranoia

It can be extremely challenging for entrepreneurs to give up control, but in order to grow, you need to learn to delegate.
3 min read
Let's Stop Fetishizing Entrepreneurs' Hours
The Grind

Let's Stop Fetishizing Entrepreneurs' Hours

Working 18-hour days is not a badge of honor. Instead of being a success strategy, it will only lead to fatigue and burn out.
4 min read
What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat
The Grind

What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat

Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
4 min read
How to Deal With a Quitter
The Grind

How to Deal With a Quitter

It can be disheartening when someone quits your company, the one you built and believe in. Here is how to handle it with grace.
4 min read
What People Don't Tell Entrepreneurs About Investors
The Grind

What People Don't Tell Entrepreneurs About Investors

They are basically all the same. Here is what I am doing about it.
4 min read
What It's Like to Transition From Founder to CEO
The Grind

What It's Like to Transition From Founder to CEO

It's about getting your head out of the clouds and your feet planted firmly on the ground.
4 min read
The Challenges of Doing the Publicity Circuit for Your Business
The Grind

The Challenges of Doing the Publicity Circuit for Your Business

Between the talks, workshops, interviews and events, speaking constantly about your business can be a bit of a grind.
3 min read
Zen and the Art of Talking Smack
The Grind

Zen and the Art of Talking Smack

Every young company goes through this smack-talking phase, but it's important to make sure to think through where criticisms are coming from and that they really matter.
3 min read
What Balance Really Means When You're an Entrepreneur
The Grind

What Balance Really Means When You're an Entrepreneur

Work-life balance doesn't necessarily equate to long walks, intense meditations, cleanses and bubble baths with glasses of red wine on weekends.
4 min read
The Crossroads of Profitability: What Now?
The Grind

The Crossroads of Profitability: What Now?

For entrepreneurs, finally getting into the black is a huge accomplishment. But it can also be a stressful problem.
3 min read
How to Write a Book While Running Your Startup
The Grind

How to Write a Book While Running Your Startup

Writing a book while running a company is exhausting. But if done correctly, it can help build both your personal and business brand.
4 min read
Want to Land a Massive Retail Deal? Be Careful What You Wish For.
Ready for Anything

Want to Land a Massive Retail Deal? Be Careful What You Wish For.

While many entrepreneurs would love to be in the Targets and Walmarts of the world, it can be an extremely stressful time.
4 min read
The Trouble With Scaling for 'Hand-Crafted' Entrepreneurs
The Grind

The Trouble With Scaling for 'Hand-Crafted' Entrepreneurs

The last thing an entrepreneur ever wants to say is 'I'm sorry we can't take that order for 10,000 units, because we can't make it all in time.'
3 min read
How I Finally Snagged My Dream Domain Name
The Grind

How I Finally Snagged My Dream Domain Name

One entrepreneur explains how she was able to get the perfect URL for her startup and what lessons she learned along the way.
4 min read
Growing Pains: How Expansion Causes Startups to Lose Customers
The Grind

Growing Pains: How Expansion Causes Startups to Lose Customers

The founder of skincare line S.W. Basics discusses how she has to sacrifice clients in order to gain others and how to deal with it.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.