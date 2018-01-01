Adina Grigore is the founder of S.W. Basics, a Brooklyn-based natural products company that makes an all-natural and sustainable skincare line. The idea for S.W. Basics came to her after she finished her education in holistic nutrition in 2007 and founded a grassroots health information company at the age of 23. Today, she’s never been so happy to have been blessed with sensitive skin -- and a zeal for entrepreneurship.
The Problem With Founder Paranoia
It can be extremely challenging for entrepreneurs to give up control, but in order to grow, you need to learn to delegate.
Let's Stop Fetishizing Entrepreneurs' Hours
Working 18-hour days is not a badge of honor. Instead of being a success strategy, it will only lead to fatigue and burn out.
What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat
Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
How to Deal With a Quitter
It can be disheartening when someone quits your company, the one you built and believe in. Here is how to handle it with grace.
What People Don't Tell Entrepreneurs About Investors
They are basically all the same. Here is what I am doing about it.
What It's Like to Transition From Founder to CEO
It's about getting your head out of the clouds and your feet planted firmly on the ground.
The Challenges of Doing the Publicity Circuit for Your Business
Between the talks, workshops, interviews and events, speaking constantly about your business can be a bit of a grind.
Zen and the Art of Talking Smack
Every young company goes through this smack-talking phase, but it's important to make sure to think through where criticisms are coming from and that they really matter.
What Balance Really Means When You're an Entrepreneur
Work-life balance doesn't necessarily equate to long walks, intense meditations, cleanses and bubble baths with glasses of red wine on weekends.
The Crossroads of Profitability: What Now?
For entrepreneurs, finally getting into the black is a huge accomplishment. But it can also be a stressful problem.
How to Write a Book While Running Your Startup
Writing a book while running a company is exhausting. But if done correctly, it can help build both your personal and business brand.
Want to Land a Massive Retail Deal? Be Careful What You Wish For.
While many entrepreneurs would love to be in the Targets and Walmarts of the world, it can be an extremely stressful time.
The Trouble With Scaling for 'Hand-Crafted' Entrepreneurs
The last thing an entrepreneur ever wants to say is 'I'm sorry we can't take that order for 10,000 units, because we can't make it all in time.'
How I Finally Snagged My Dream Domain Name
One entrepreneur explains how she was able to get the perfect URL for her startup and what lessons she learned along the way.
Growing Pains: How Expansion Causes Startups to Lose Customers
The founder of skincare line S.W. Basics discusses how she has to sacrifice clients in order to gain others and how to deal with it.