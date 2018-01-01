Alan Lobock

Alan Lobock

Alan Lobock is an angel investor and one of the co-founders of SkyMall, the producers of the quarterly airline publication by the same name. Beyond his experience launching SkyMall in 1990, Lobock is also a serial entrepreneur with his most recent endeavor being the co-founder of Worthworm, a web-based application to help entrepreneurs calculate pre-money valuation.

More From Alan Lobock

When to Ditch the Job for Your Startup Dream
Starting a Business

When to Ditch the Job for Your Startup Dream

Co-founder of SkyMall Inc. and Worthworm Alan Lobock dishes advice on the right time to leave your day job.
4 min read
So Many Business Ideas, Not Enough Time?
Entrepreneurs

So Many Business Ideas, Not Enough Time?

Co-founder of SkyMall Inc. and Worthworm Alan Lobock provides insight into narrowing down business ideas and execution.
4 min read
Learn Before You Earn: How to Figure a Startup's Pre-Money Valuation
Starting a Business

Learn Before You Earn: How to Figure a Startup's Pre-Money Valuation

Co-founder of SkyMall Inc. and Worthworm Alan Lobock gives us the skinny on determining pre-money valuation and the major role it plays when raising funds.
4 min read
Where to Look for Investors to Fund Your Startup
Starting a Business

Where to Look for Investors to Fund Your Startup

Co-founder of SkyMall Inc. and Worthworm Alan Lobock provides young entrepreneurs tips on approaching investors.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.