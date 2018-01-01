Alastair Mitchell

Brexit
How Brexit Will Renegotiate Relationships Between Startups Across Europe and the Rest of the World
In the wake of Brexit, it's not just startups in the U.K. that will need to renegotiate their relationships.
Revenue Generation
3 Steps to Win, Retain and Grow Revenue
Simple things like teaming up with clients to brainstorm ideas and streamlining your bidding process can boost your bottom line.
Hiring
7 Tips for Hiring the Team Your Startup Needs to Succeed
Finding top talent is hard, assembling top talent into a harmonious, effective team is harder still. Patience, instinct and humility help a lot.
Teamwork
The Art of Keeping Your Team Focused on the Same Goal
Just as staging the World Cup requires collaboration across borders, business owners often must mobilize players in multiple locations.