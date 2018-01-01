Alastair Mitchell

Guest Writer
Partner at EQT Ventures
Alastair Mitchell is a partner at EQT Ventures and has in-depth experience of B2B software, sales and marketing. Prior to EQT Ventures, Mitchell was an angel investor and previously co-founded online collaboration company Huddle, with the aim of helping organizations work better together

How Brexit Will Renegotiate Relationships Between Startups Across Europe and the Rest of the World
In the wake of Brexit, it's not just startups in the U.K. that will need to renegotiate their relationships.
5 min read
3 Steps to Win, Retain and Grow Revenue
Simple things like teaming up with clients to brainstorm ideas and streamlining your bidding process can boost your bottom line.
3 min read
7 Tips for Hiring the Team Your Startup Needs to Succeed
Finding top talent is hard, assembling top talent into a harmonious, effective team is harder still. Patience, instinct and humility help a lot.
4 min read
The Art of Keeping Your Team Focused on the Same Goal
Just as staging the World Cup requires collaboration across borders, business owners often must mobilize players in multiple locations.
4 min read
