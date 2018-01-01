Alex Banayan

Alex Banayan

Guest Writer
Author and Keynote Speaker
Alex Banayan has been featured in major media including Fortune, Businessweek, Bloomberg TV, Fox News and CBS News. An acclaimed keynote speaker, Banayan has presented the Third Door framework to Apple, Nike, IBM, Dell, MTV, Harvard and countless others.

More From Alex Banayan

How an 18-Year-Old Uncovered Tim Ferriss's Secret Cold Email Template to Reach CEOs and VIPs
Ready for Anything

How an 18-Year-Old Uncovered Tim Ferriss's Secret Cold Email Template to Reach CEOs and VIPs

Never email someone and ask to 'jump on the phone,' 'get coffee' or 'pick your brain.'
7 min read
A Funny Acronym Reveals the 4 Keys to Gaining a Mentor
Mentors

A Funny Acronym Reveals the 4 Keys to Gaining a Mentor

30 Rock's Jack Donaghy reveals the traits of people who attracts successful teachers.
6 min read
The One Mistake That's Killing Your Business
Direct Marketing

The One Mistake That's Killing Your Business

You shouldn't be focused on brand marketing like Apple or Starbucks -- but rather on this instead.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.