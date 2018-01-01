Alex Crippen is an executive producer at CNBC and CNBC.com. He started with the network in 1990. Crippen began his media career in affiliate TV and news radio. He holds a degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
Starting a Business
Buffett to Congress: Stop Using Debt Limit as Weapon
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says the threat to not raise the nation's debt limit is a 'political weapon of mass destruction' both sides need to resist.
Leadership
Warren Buffett's Secret to Giving Away Billions
The investing tycoon reveals how he gives away billions with great pleasure.