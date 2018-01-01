Alex Freund

Alex Freund

Alex Freund, known as the “landing expert,” supports job seekers into employment. He is known for making people feel comfortable when interviewing. 

More From Alex Freund

5 Ways to Improve Your Interviewing Skills
Interviewing

5 Ways to Improve Your Interviewing Skills

Here's how to land the job of your dreams.
3 min read
8 Tips for Expanding Your Social Network
Networking

8 Tips for Expanding Your Social Network

Social media can be the key to a successful job search.
3 min read
Simple Ways to Boost Your Job Search Efficiency
Job Seekers

Simple Ways to Boost Your Job Search Efficiency

Are you getting the results you want from the time and energy you put into your job search?
3 min read
Tips for Finding a Job in the Hidden Job Market
Job Seekers

Tips for Finding a Job in the Hidden Job Market

By following these suggestions, people in transition will not only speed up the job search process but also increase their chances of landing a job exponentially.
3 min read
Best Tips for Increasing Your Networking Effectiveness
Networking

Best Tips for Increasing Your Networking Effectiveness

Networking is a learned skill. Here are some tips to help you.
3 min read
How to Use LinkedIn to Find Your Next Job
Job Seekers

How to Use LinkedIn to Find Your Next Job

LinkedIn is an incredible tool for job seekers.
2 min read
9 Things to Consider Before Accepting a New Job
Jobs

9 Things to Consider Before Accepting a New Job

Often, the excitement associated with receiving the offer of a new job and accepting it, plus the flattery expressed by a job offer, may lead to a too-quick decision.
2 min read
4 Tips for Using Resume Keywords
Resumes

4 Tips for Using Resume Keywords

If you're not using keywords, it's likely your resume will never be opened by a hiring manager.
2 min read
7 Tips to Improve Your Interviewing Skills
Job Seekers

7 Tips to Improve Your Interviewing Skills

Job interviewing is an act.
3 min read
Why You Need to Think Like an Interviewer
Interviews

Why You Need to Think Like an Interviewer

When companies hire a job candidate, they're making a big investment.
3 min read
How to Negotiate a Job Offer
Negotiating

How to Negotiate a Job Offer

You got the job -- now what?
3 min read
6 Logical Tips to Finding a Job
Job Seeking

6 Logical Tips to Finding a Job

People feel good when asked to come in and interview, because they think the interview is about them. In fact, it is not.
3 min read
10 Interview Tips for Tech Companies
Interviewing

10 Interview Tips for Tech Companies

Interviewing with a tech company is somewhat different from interviewing at companies in other industries.
4 min read
5 Essential Steps to a Great Job
Jobs

5 Essential Steps to a Great Job

There are five essential steps to a great job, provided one is willing to do some hard work.
7 min read
Top Tips for the Perfect Elevator Pitch
Elevator Pitch

Top Tips for the Perfect Elevator Pitch

The question is, how many elevator pitches should a job seeker have at the ready?
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.