Alex Gold

Guest Writer
CCO of Myia Labs Inc.
Alex Gold is co-founder of Myia, a health intelligence platform employing novel biometric data to predict and prevent costly medical events. Previously, Gold was venture partner at BCG Digital Ventures where he invested and incubated new businesses with the Fortune 100.

More From Alex Gold

2 Harsh Experiences Convinced Me Never to Invest in Friends' Companies
friendships

2 Harsh Experiences Convinced Me Never to Invest in Friends' Companies

How do you avoid the drama-filled minefield that can result when a friend pressures you for financial support? Try these 4 responses.
6 min read
That 'Bad' Interviewee You Just Talked to May Be the Perfect Match for Your Job Opening
Hiring

That 'Bad' Interviewee You Just Talked to May Be the Perfect Match for Your Job Opening

The 'pattern matching' that companies have long used to find the right candidate isn't always the best strategy.
6 min read
When Pitching Investors, Your Product Doesn't Matter (as Much as You Think)
Pitching Investors

When Pitching Investors, Your Product Doesn't Matter (as Much as You Think)

Ever considered upping your storytelling game? That's actually something as important to investors as your product.
7 min read
This Is the Only Reliable Way to Get Valuable Investor Intros
Pitching Investors

This Is the Only Reliable Way to Get Valuable Investor Intros

Expanding your network is the only way you'll meet the investors you need to grow your business.
5 min read
How to Keep Your Company Afloat When Investors Pull Out Just Before Closing
Finance

How to Keep Your Company Afloat When Investors Pull Out Just Before Closing

If not handled correctly, this situation can be the end for your company.
7 min read
To Attract Investors, Let Them All Be the 'Last One In'
Investors

To Attract Investors, Let Them All Be the 'Last One In'

Raise smaller mini-rounds in close succession rather than one large equity round.
4 min read
How to Use Psychology to Get Investors to Close When You Want Them to
Entrepreneurs

How to Use Psychology to Get Investors to Close When You Want Them to

Deadlines can trigger FOMO and FOMO can trigger signing the papers.
5 min read
7 Reasons to Never Send Your Deck to an Investor Before You Meet in Person
Pitching Investors

7 Reasons to Never Send Your Deck to an Investor Before You Meet in Person

Without you, your deck is just a memo with diagrams.
7 min read
Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern
Pitching Investors

Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern

It's the often unseen trigger -- that invisible 'something' -- that gets them to bite. Seek it, use it, close the deal.
5 min read
