Alex Lampe
Bio
Alex Lampe, co-founder and Executive Strategy and Innovation Director at Wiedemann Lampe. Driven by design, empowered by code, Alex’s vision is to create platforms, products and experiences that enable new things to happen for clients and their audiences. He is a recognised leader in the field of digital design.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
Why 70% of Transformations Fail – and how to be in the 30%
Leadership, at its core, is about making decisions that define the future of your organisation. Few decisions carry more weight than steering a business through transformation.