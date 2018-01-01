Alex Purugganan

Shape Up
Super Clean Yacht Service Franchising Inc.
Ahead of the Curve
The twisters of Wetzel's Pretzels are touching down everywhere
One Degree Of Restoration
The first graduate of Servpro's new program is ready to clean house.
All The Right Moves
If you like working with kids, Kinderance International Inc. may be just the franchise opportunity you're looking for.
No Bull
Call it what you will. Nerve. Backbone. Cojones. A borderline-irrational mindset that overcomes you, as swiftly as a cyclone, not letting go until you've reached your targeted finish line.
What Taboo?
Catching your employees making goo-goo eyes at each other--even at you? Office romance is on the rise and, believe it or not, most say there's nothing wrong with that.
I Ink, Therefore I Am
Full Circle Image image supply re-manufacturing franchise
Banking On Experience
Ex-banker blends his talents with photography franchise.
Drill Bit Player
Here's a creative opportunity that turns the tables on your fear of the dentist.
Death Becomes You
Companies that have found success with death-related products
Planting The Seed
It's harvest time for new lawn care franchises as program is put into practice.
Idle Chatter?
Probably not. Those slacker workers by the water cooler may just be working.