Guest Writer

Co-founder and CEO of Wattpad

Allen Lau is the co-founder and CEO of Wattpad , a free app that lets people discover and share stories about the things they love. With more than 10 years of experience building successful mobile tech companies, Lau is an entrepreneur with a passion for social collaboration, online communities and user-generated content. Under his leadership, Wattpad has gained more than 40 million users per month with over 150 million original story uploads shared on the platform.