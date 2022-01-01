Allison Jackson

Allison Jackson

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO

Allison Jackson helps high-performing women get off the diet train. She is a certified nutrition coach, personal trainer, yoga instructor and pro figure competitor. In addition, she is a keynote speaker for women's retreats, trade organizations and corporate groups.

https://www.allisonjacksonfitness.com

Follow Allison Jackson on Social

Latest

Health and wellness

6 Simple Ways to Build Wellness Into Your Busy Workday

When it comes to taking care of your well-being, creating regular habits are important for long-term consistency. Here are some easy ways to incorporate wellness into your day, one step at a time.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like