My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alok Bansal

Alok Bansal

Contributor
MD and Country Head, Visionet India

About Alok Bansal

Executive managing strategy, global operations, optimizing and leading growth of financial services, mortgage banking, and BPO firms. Highly skilled in general management, turning around startup businesses, and managing multi-site operations. Led technology and business development fueling the growth of these companies.

High-Performance Leader, adept in creating scalable organizations by developing comprehensive programs for team building, leadership development, organizational culture, and knowledge management.

Specialties: Outsourcing/Offshoring, Mortgage Banking & Financial Services, Operations, Strategic Planning, Business Transformation, Sales & Business Development 

More From Alok Bansal

Benefits and Importance of Cloud Computing for Tech Entrepreneurs
Cloud Computing

Benefits and Importance of Cloud Computing for Tech Entrepreneurs

Most data stored on the cloud is protected behind multiple layers of safety meaning business data and the data of customers is as safe as possible
4 min read